Teacher's aide charged with rape pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

A former Teays Valley teacher's aide charged with rape pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Sheriff Matthew Hafey says an investigation was launched after an employee of the school reported an "odd relationship" between 33-year-old Mandy Davis and a student.

After the sheriff's office conducted an investigation, deputies were able to arrest Davis.

Davis is charged with Rape, Gross Sexual Imposition and Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a minor.

In a court appearance on Friday, Davis pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her trial is scheduled to start on July 14.