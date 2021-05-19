Teacher's aide charged with rape for alleged relationship with Teays Valley middle school student

An investigation was launched after an employee of the school reported an "odd relationship" between Mandy Davis and a student.

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office says a teacher's aide at Teays Valley Middle School was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student at the school.

Sheriff Matthew Hafey says an investigation was launched after an employee of the school reported an "odd relationship" between 33-year-old Mandy Davis and a student.

After the sheriff's office conducted an investigation, deputies were able to arrest Davis.

Davis is charged with Rape, Gross Sexual Imposition and Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a minor.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, South Bloomfield Police Department and BCI then executed a search warrant at Mandy Davis’s residence and secured more evidence.

Davis will be arraigned in Circleville on May 20.

The Teays Valley Local School District says Davis was terminated by the Board of Education.