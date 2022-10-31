Teacher saves choking student at Hilliard elementary school

Eynas Alasta noticed the student was choking during lunch time on Oct. 11, jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard elementary school teacher saved the life of a student after he started choking earlier this month.

The Britton Elementary School teacher, Eynas Alasta, noticed the student was choking during lunch time on Oct. 11, jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

The child spit out what he was choking on and started breathing again.

Alasta, a special interventionist teacher, said she is thankful for the Norwich Township Fire Department, which comes to the school twice a year to make sure teachers know how to perform life-saving measures.

“For the school, and all teachers here, they would do the same thing I did because they have trained for this and we would help the kids anytime,” Alasta said.

The child's parents said they are very thankful for Alasta and the training.

Teachers will have the opportunity to learn more life-saving measures in a couple of weeks.