Breonna Taylor's relative says she feels hope again with Kamala Harris' VP election

Months ago, Fannisha Page was one of several women across the United States questioning their safety and feeling unprotected following the verdict handed down in Breonna Taylor’s case.

Now she said she and other women are feeling heard with a woman as Vice President-elect.

Page is the distant relative to Taylor and knew about her death long before much of the country did.

“We were kicked, or you know we felt kind of let down, well we were let down, it was a slap in the face,” Page said.

Now Page is signing relief at the thought of the first black woman to hold the position of Vice President of the United States.

“African American women have been through so much and to see somebody that looks like us and somebody that can represent us in that position that is going to be powerful for me, that is going to be powerful for my children, that is going to be powerful for my mom,” Page said.

Her daughters are now among the many young girls saying they will be President or Vice President. Page said while this is a step toward feeling more secure in her own home, nothing can be fixed overnight.