Sheriff: Armed man who barricaded himself inside Tanger Outlets restroom taken into custody

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said the incident began as a domestic dispute between the man and another woman.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who barricaded himself inside the restrooms at Tanger Outlets in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody.

The outlet mall was put on lockdown and evacuated after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said a domestic dispute began between a man and a woman.

The man, who the sheriff's office said was armed, went into the restrooms at the mall and locked himself inside. The woman reportedly involved in the domestic incident is safe and with deputies.

Delaware County Chief Jeffrey Balzer said the man was in the restroom for about 15 to 20 minutes before he surrendered. No injuries were reported.

Balzer said the mall is still on lockdown as deputies go store to store to let employees and customers know it's safe to come out. It will be up to each store whether they want to stay open.

