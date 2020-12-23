1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is hospitalized after being shot in northeast Columbus Tuesday night.
Columbus police said neighbors reported hearing gunshots just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person shot in a parking lot.
Medics took that person to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
Police said the person was upgraded to stable condition.
Police said information about a suspect was not available.