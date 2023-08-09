Ta'Kiya Young was shot once in heart, autopsy report says

The report says Young was 25 to 28 weeks pregnant when the shooting happened. Her unborn child did not survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office released its autopsy report for Ta'Kiya Young, the 21-year-old pregnant woman who was shot by a Blendon Township police officer just over two months ago.

Young was shot on Aug. 24 in a vehicle in the Kroger parking lot on Sunbury Road. A Kroger employee flagged down two officers in the parking lot, who were there on an unrelated matter, about multiple people fleeing from the store with stolen items. One of those people was Young, according to Police Chief John Belford.

Young was in a vehicle when the officers told her to get out, but she refused. One of the officers was standing in front of the vehicle when Young put the car in gear and accelerated toward him. The officer fired his weapon through the windshield, striking Young.

The report says Young was 25 to 28 weeks pregnant when the shooting happened. Her unborn child did not survive.

The autopsy report says Young was struck by gunfire once. The bullet struck Young's heart, the edge of her esophagus, aorta and her spine.

Young was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The toxicology portion of the autopsy report shows Young tested positive for THC, a main ingredient in marijuana. The report says no other drugs or alcohol were found in her system.

Last month, surveillance video from inside Kroger's liquor store showed Young putting several bottles of alcohol into a bag shew as carrying. Police said two other unidentified women also placed bottles in their bags.

The three women left the store after about five minutes and the shooting happened shortly after she got into the car.