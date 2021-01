One firefighter was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in stable condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Taco Bell restaurant near Easton Town Center in north Columbus was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning.

Columbus Division of Fire Chief Steve Martin says crews arrived at the Taco Bell located at 3834 Morse Road around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters got the flames under control around 3:10 a.m.

