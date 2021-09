After the shooting, the suspect took the two people hostage inside a home on South 4th Street, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A SWAT team is on the scene of a hostage situation where two people are being held inside a south Columbus home after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus police said a man was shot around 2:30 p.m., but could not say where the shooting took place.

Nearby homes have been evacuated.