SWAT situation ends in east Columbus, police looking for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police and SWAT team members said a barricade situation ended in east Columbus after a domestic dispute Thursday morning.
Police responded to the situation after hearing reports that shots had been fired around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Lilley Avenue near East Livingston Avenue.
SWAT was able to enter the home around 4 a.m., but police said the suspect was not there. Authorities are currently looking to locate him.
Police did recover weapons inside the home.
Police said there were two children inside the home who were both removed safely. No injuries were reported.