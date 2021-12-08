SWAT situation ends in east Columbus, police looking for suspect

Authorities were notified through shot spotter of the situation around 1:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue near East Livingston Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police and SWAT team members said a barricade situation ended in east Columbus after a domestic dispute Thursday morning.

Police responded to the situation after hearing reports that shots had been fired around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Lilley Avenue near East Livingston Avenue.

SWAT was able to enter the home around 4 a.m., but police said the suspect was not there. Authorities are currently looking to locate him.

Police did recover weapons inside the home.