SWAT responds to 'chaotic' scene following homicide in east Columbus

Multiple people have been detained after what officers are calling a "chaotic" homicide scene in east Columbus Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police were called to the 2000 block of Walnut Hill Park Drive around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police say there was an altercation in the middle of the street that led to shots being fired. One person was hit by gunfire.

The person was taken to Mount Carmel East where they later died at 4:19 p.m.

Police say SWAT was called to the scene due to the chaotic nature of the scene.

SWAT officers were able to get multiple people into custody.

Police say they believe there is only one suspect who is in custody.