Police: SWAT responds after man with several weapons barricades himself inside southeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A SWAT team and police are at the scene of a southeast Columbus home where a man with several weapons has barricaded himself inside.

Police said officers went to the home on the 4000 block of Acres Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the man is wanted for sexual assault.

A couple of hours later, SWAT was called to assist with the situation.

Police said the suspect is alone in the home.