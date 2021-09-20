Police: SWAT responds after man with several weapons barricades himself inside southeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A SWAT team and police are at the scene of a southeast Columbus home where a man with several weapons has barricaded himself inside.
Police said officers went to the home on the 4000 block of Acres Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to police, the man is wanted for sexual assault.
A couple of hours later, SWAT was called to assist with the situation.
Police said the suspect is alone in the home.
Multiple streets in the area have been closed, including Greenery Drive and Briarbush Drive.