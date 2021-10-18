Suspicious package near Montrose Elementary School deemed not a threat, detonated

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspicious package reported near a Bexley elementary school on Monday was not a bomb, the Columbus Division of Fire has confirmed.
The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a suspicious package reported near a Bexley elementary school.
Bexley police received a call about the package near Montrose Elementary School, located at 2555 E. Main Street, around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.
Authorities with the Columbus Bomb Squad and the Columbus Division of Fire responded to the area shortly after 8 a.m. and detonated the package.
School was not in session and no evacuations were reported. Mound Street temporarily closed between South Remington Road and Montrose Avenue, but has since reopened.