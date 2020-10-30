x
Columbus police investigating suspicious death after body found in shallow grave

The body was discovered in a wooded area north of North Skidmore Street and Scott Street.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC/shutterstock.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a shallow grave Thursday afternoon. 

According to police, a man went to police headquarters around 1 p.m. and said that he knew the location of a body. 

The man took officers to a wooded area around North Skidmore Street and Scott Street. 

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man's body in a shallow grave. 

The death will be investigated as suspicious until additional information is known.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 