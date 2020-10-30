Columbus police investigating suspicious death after body found in shallow grave

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a shallow grave Thursday afternoon.
According to police, a man went to police headquarters around 1 p.m. and said that he knew the location of a body.
The man took officers to a wooded area around North Skidmore Street and Scott Street.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man's body in a shallow grave.
The death will be investigated as suspicious until additional information is known.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.