Columbus police investigating suspicious death after body found in shallow grave

The body was discovered in a wooded area north of North Skidmore Street and Scott Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a shallow grave Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a man went to police headquarters around 1 p.m. and said that he knew the location of a body.

The man took officers to a wooded area around North Skidmore Street and Scott Street.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man's body in a shallow grave.

The death will be investigated as suspicious until additional information is known.