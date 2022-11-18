Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious

Tyrah Jackson, 31, was found dead near Rosewood Avenue in Circleville. Detectives are asking for assistance from residents in the neighborhood.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon.

Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ms. Jackson as they are going through this difficult time,” said Chief of Police G. Shawn Baer.

Detectives are asking for assistance from residents in the area of Rosewood, Brokaw, Highland and North Western avenues.