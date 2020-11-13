Columbus man wanted for murder in stabbing death of grandfather

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing his grandfather to death, according to court records.
Whitehall police requested assistance from Columbus police officers just before 4 a.m. to help locate 58-year-old Kelvin Thomas in the 5700 block of High Rock Drive, near New Albany.
The scene was in a neighborhood near Hamilton Road and Central College Road.
When officers arrived, they found Thomas and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said a murder charge was filed for 26-year-old Djuan Jones, who is still at-large.
Police allege in court documents that Jones stabbed his grandfather multiple times.
Anyone with information is to call the Division of Police Homicide Section at 614-645-4730 or the Investigative Duty Desk at 614-645-4624.
This is the 144th homicide in Columbus in 2020.