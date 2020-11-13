Columbus man wanted for murder in stabbing death of grandfather

Police said Kelvin Thomas was found dead in northeast Columbus while officers searched for him after he was reported missing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing his grandfather to death, according to court records.

Whitehall police requested assistance from Columbus police officers just before 4 a.m. to help locate 58-year-old Kelvin Thomas in the 5700 block of High Rock Drive, near New Albany.

The scene was in a neighborhood near Hamilton Road and Central College Road.

When officers arrived, they found Thomas and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said a murder charge was filed for 26-year-old Djuan Jones, who is still at-large.

Police allege in court documents that Jones stabbed his grandfather multiple times.

Anyone with information is to call the Division of Police Homicide Section at 614-645-4730 or the Investigative Duty Desk at 614-645-4624.