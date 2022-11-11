Police: Suspect shoots at officer during traffic stop in Bucyrus

Police said there is no further danger to the public.

BUCYRUS, Ohio — A suspect was arrested after they reportedly shot at a police officer during a traffic stop in Crawford County Friday.

The Bucyrus Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of West Charles Street during the evening.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating multiple shootings on Country Road 30 in Mt. Gilead.

Deputies say the suspect was arrested in Bucyrus, but it’s unclear if the two cases are connected at this time.