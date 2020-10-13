Suspect charged with murder of Ohio State student was out on bond at time of shooting

Kintie Mitchell Jr. is accused of killing 23-year-old Chase Meola early Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old who is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of an Ohio State student was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday but refused ot leave his jail cell.

According to court documents, Mitchell was out on bond at the time of the shooting. He was arrested back in February and charged in two burglaries.

On February 13, while waiting to be transported to the Franklin County Jail, he tried to escape while handcuffed.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Mitchell pled guilty in July for those burglaries.

O'Brien said detectives connected Mitchell to a third burglary in September. On October 8, Mitchell posted a $185,000 bond.

“It’s very frustrating for police to arrest the same person repeatedly,” Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said.

Chief Quinlan said situations like this are happening in every major city, not just here in Franklin County.

“There’s a movement to either get no bonds or low cash bonds and offenders are out on the street, who would normally be in jail, and that has had unattended consequences,” Quinlan said.

He said when this happens, it’s tough for victims or their families who want justice or a sense of security.

“We really need to make this a priority and the case that’s recently on your mind, that wasn’t the case, the bond was actually pretty substantial,” Chief Quinlan said.

We asked the chief how this could happen or why. He said in some cases, prosecutors and judges pursue no punishment or reducing bonds. Another aspect could potentially be COVID-19 concerns.

“With COVID, there’s a more concern about keeping as few people incarcerated as possible, but we have both things working against the interest of public safety right now and so we’re seeing the unattended consequences of those reforms,” Quinlan said.

As for the community, he has some advice. He said this is a team effort.

“Hold police, prosecutors, judges all of us accountable that we’re doing the right thing of reducing the chances this is a repeated offender or commits another violent act while they should be incarcerated for the current act,” Quinlan said.

He said their department works with victim’s families often and it’s really hard. So far this year, he said there have been 126 homicides.

“All I really want the public to be confident in is that the police are here and we are responding to calls for service. We answer every call and we take these very seriously. We put all the resources we have into solving these cases and making a prosecutable case, something we can bring before the court, but to do that we need not just the evidence but people to speak up,” Quinlan said.