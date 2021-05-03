Suspect killed following shootout with Columbus police officer, Franklin County deputy on I-270

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Columbus police said a suspect was killed in a shootout involving a deputy and a police officer on I-270 on Friday.

Around 3 p.m., Columbus police said they were following a suspect who had a warrant out for their arrest in connection to a felonious assault that happened in February.

At one point during the pursuit, Franklin County Sheriff's deputies were involved in the chase.

Police noticed the suspect had a handgun and stopped chasing, but a helicopter continued to follow the vehicle.

The suspect ended up going the wrong way on I-270 south and caused a head-on crash.

Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said the suspect got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunshots with a Columbus police officer and a deputy.

The victims involved in the head-on crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.