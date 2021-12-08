Suspect in Tearicka Cradle's murder charged with rape in separate case from 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect charged with murder in the death of Columbus city employee Tearicka Cradle is due in court Saturday to face a charge of rape in a separate case.
Ivan Netter, 24, is charged with rape stemming from a case in October of 2020, according to court records.
An official complaint states that Netter allegedly threatened a victim with a gun and forced her to participate in sexual activity against her will.
Netter is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bond in the death of Cradle. He was arrested earlier this month by SWAT team members.
Cradle was found shot and killed inside her northeast Columbus home last month.
Police have also arrested and charged Lonnie Davis with murder in connection with Cradle’s death.