Suspect in Tearicka Cradle's murder charged with rape in separate case from 2020

Ivan Netter, 24, is charged with rape stemming from a case in October of 2020, according to court records.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect charged with murder in the death of Columbus city employee Tearicka Cradle is due in court Saturday to face a charge of rape in a separate case.

Ivan Netter, 24, is charged with rape stemming from a case in October of 2020, according to court records.

An official complaint states that Netter allegedly threatened a victim with a gun and forced her to participate in sexual activity against her will.

Netter is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bond in the death of Cradle. He was arrested earlier this month by SWAT team members.

Cradle was found shot and killed inside her northeast Columbus home last month.