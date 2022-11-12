Suspect in shooting incident near Wedgewood Apartments identified

Lamar Blue, 36, is charged with two counts of felonious assault after firing shots at officers in the 600 block of Kingsford Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of firing shots at officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday has been identified in court charging documents and by a spokesperson with the Attorney General's Office.

Lamar Blue, 36, is charged with two counts of felonious assault after firing shots at officers in the 600 block of Kingsford Road.

Columbus police were called to the area on a report of shots fired in the area. Police say when they arrived at the scene, Blue began shooting at officers, hitting the passenger side of their vehicle.

One officer returned fire, hitting the man.

The man fled on foot but was located a short time later and then given medical aid until he could be transported to the hospital, police say.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but his condition was later upgraded to "stable."

A gun was recovered from the scene, according to police.

There were no officers injured during this incident

In October, there were two shootings at the Wedgewood complex in just one week. One shooting killed a 13-year-old boy.