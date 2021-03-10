Alleged suspect in life-threatening condition after attempted home invasion in Gahanna

Police were called to an apartment complex on Falcon Hunter Way around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

GAHANNA, Ohio — A person described as a suspect is in life-threatening condition after an attempted home robbery in Gahanna Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for Gahanna police tells 10TV that two suspects were involved in an alleged attempted home invasion.

The whereabouts of one suspect are currently unknown, according to police

Shots were fired and the other suspect was injured and currently in life-threatening condition.

It is unknown who fired the shots.

Gahanna police are investigating the incident.