Suspect accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old man in east Columbus found dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The suspect accused of fatally shooting a 48-year-old man late last month was found dead on Wednesday, according to an update from Columbus police.
Officers responded to Oak Street near Maclee Alley at around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 when residents said they hear a gunshot and saw a victim lying in an alley.
The man, identified by police as 48-year-old Charles Oliver, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:41 p.m.
Investigators later identified 52-year-old Alan Jones as Oliver's murderer. Jones was found dead on Wednesday, according to a release from police. Investigators said his death does not appear to be criminal in nature, but the Franklin County Coroner's Office is investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.