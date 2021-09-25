Suspect accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old man in east Columbus found dead

Investigators later identified 52-year-old Alan Jones as Oliver's murderer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The suspect accused of fatally shooting a 48-year-old man late last month was found dead on Wednesday, according to an update from Columbus police.

Officers responded to Oak Street near Maclee Alley at around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 when residents said they hear a gunshot and saw a victim lying in an alley.

The man, identified by police as 48-year-old Charles Oliver, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:41 p.m.

Investigators later identified 52-year-old Alan Jones as Oliver's murderer. Jones was found dead on Wednesday, according to a release from police. Investigators said his death does not appear to be criminal in nature, but the Franklin County Coroner's Office is investigating.