Suspect in death of woman in Grove City later dies after jumping from YMCA shelter window

Police said Misty Davis was found dead at the Motel 6 in Grove City Wednesday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grove City police have identified a woman found dead at a motel on Wednesday and the man suspected in her death, who later died after jumping from a YMCA shelter window in Columbus while police were serving an arrest warrant.

Police said officers were called to the Motel 6 on Stringtown Road in Grove City at around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday on a report of someone not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Misty Davis, from West Virginia, not breathing.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene and police said she died from an apparent strangulation.

Hotel staff told police they found her while cleaning, according to a police report.

Police said detectives learned Jason Goundry, 48, had been staying in the room with her.

Goundry had been in a relationship with Davis within the past month, according to police.

Davis told police in West Virginia that Goundry had previously threatened to kill her.

Grove City police said Goundry stole Davis' Jeep when he left the motel and investigators filed a warrant for Goundry on a theft charge.

Police said they located Goundry later Wednesday night at the YMCA shelter on West Long Street in Columbus.

Columbus police told 10TV they assisted Grove City police in serving an arrest warrant for Goundry, who was staying on the seventh floor at the shelter.

Police said as officers opened the door, he jumped and landed on a third-story roof.

Officers tried to revive Goundry but police said he was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m.

Goundry was on parole after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery in Franklin County in June 2016.