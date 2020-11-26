x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Suspect in deadly Mansfield motel shooting turns himself in

Police said Earl Jefferson is the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and one woman injured.
Credit: Mansfield Division of Police
Two photos of Earl Jefferson II

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A man who is a suspect in a deadly shooting in Mansfield has turned himself in, police said.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting Thursday just before 1:40 a.m. at Motel 6 at 555 North Trimble Road.

A 29-year-old woman was found shot and was rushed to the hospital for surgery.  Her condition has not been released.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.  He has not been identified.

The suspect, Earl Jefferson II, 43, left the scene and a warrant was filed for his arrest on a murder charge.

He turned himself in to police around 2:45 p.m.

Police have not released what led to the shooting.

If anyone has additional information regarding the shooting, they are asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mark Perry at 419-755- 9730 or the Mansfield Division of Police at 419-755-9724. 