Suspect in deadly Mansfield motel shooting turns himself in

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A man who is a suspect in a deadly shooting in Mansfield has turned himself in, police said.
Officers were called to a report of a shooting Thursday just before 1:40 a.m. at Motel 6 at 555 North Trimble Road.
A 29-year-old woman was found shot and was rushed to the hospital for surgery. Her condition has not been released.
A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
The suspect, Earl Jefferson II, 43, left the scene and a warrant was filed for his arrest on a murder charge.
He turned himself in to police around 2:45 p.m.
Police have not released what led to the shooting.
If anyone has additional information regarding the shooting, they are asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mark Perry at 419-755- 9730 or the Mansfield Division of Police at 419-755-9724.