Suspect in deadly Mansfield motel shooting turns himself in

Police said Earl Jefferson is the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and one woman injured.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A man who is a suspect in a deadly shooting in Mansfield has turned himself in, police said.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting Thursday just before 1:40 a.m. at Motel 6 at 555 North Trimble Road.

A 29-year-old woman was found shot and was rushed to the hospital for surgery. Her condition has not been released.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The suspect, Earl Jefferson II, 43, left the scene and a warrant was filed for his arrest on a murder charge.

He turned himself in to police around 2:45 p.m.

Police have not released what led to the shooting.