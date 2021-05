The van that was involved took off from the scene. Police were able to catch up with it about a mile down the road. The driver is in custody, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened Thursday just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Morse Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m., according to police.