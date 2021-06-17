Suspect drives off after officer fires shots in Knox County

The incident began when a Fredericktown police officer pulled a person over on Fredericktown Amity Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — An officer fired shots during a traffic stop in Knox County on Thursday, the sheriff's office has confirmed.

Shaffer said the officer called in reports of shots fired shortly after 2:45 p.m. The officer said the suspect fled following the shooting.

The officer attempted to pursue the suspect, but lost the vehicle. It is unknown at this time if the person was injured, or if they were armed.

The police officer was not injured in the shooting. Shaffer said it’s unclear why the officer pulled his weapon.