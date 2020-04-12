Suspect dies after being shot by Franklin County deputy

The U.S. Marshals Service said the suspect waved a gun at deputies while a task force was wrapping up an operation.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect is dead after being shot by a Franklin County deputy on Friday in north Columbus near Ferris Road and Estates Place.

Columbus police said the deputy is part of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the task force was wrapping up an operation when a 23-year-old man drove by and waved a gun at deputies.

At least one witness told investigators a deputy was heard giving a command to drop the gun.

When the man did not drop the gun, the U.S. Marshals said the deputy fired.

The suspect, who was not the focus of the original investigation, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died

The U.S. Marshals said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The man has not been identified.