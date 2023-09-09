Lancaster police: Mom overpowered suspect attempting to steal vehicle with juveniles inside

Police say two juveniles, ages 5 and 14, were inside a vehicle when a male entered and tried to drive away.

LANCASTER, Ohio — A mom is being credited with overpowering a suspect who allegedly got into her vehicle and attempted to drive away with her two children inside on Friday.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of East Chestnut Street around 3:30 p.m. on a report of a possible abduction and vehicle theft by force.

Police say two juveniles, ages 5 and 14, were inside a vehicle when a male entered and tried to drive away.

Prior to the arrival of officers, the mother of the children was able to overpower the suspect and secure her vehicle and her children.

The suspect reportedly fled toward Mary Burnham Park and was later caught by police. The witnesses identified the suspect, and he was placed under arrest for felony abduction.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Additional charges are pending as the incident remains under investigation.

Friday, September 8, 2023 at approximately 3:34 pm, the Lancaster Police Department received a 911 call of a possible... Posted by Lancaster Police Department on Friday, September 8, 2023

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.