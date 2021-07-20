Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of baby in north Columbus

Police said the shooting happened at Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road just before 9:30 p.m. The baby's mother was also shot and is in stable condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a baby in north Columbus Tuesday night, according to Chief Elaine Bryant.

Police said the shooting happened at a residence near Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road.

Bryant said the suspect shot a woman and her 1 to 2-year-old baby inside of the residence. The suspect took the baby and mother outside of the home and forced them into a vehicle.

The suspect crashed the vehicle on Lazelle Road, according to Bryant. After the crash, the suspect got out of that vehicle and carjacked another vehicle.

Bryant said the suspect crashed the second carjacked vehicle on Worthington Galena Road.

The suspect tried running away but was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Bryant said a domestic situation inside of the home led to the shooting.

The mother who was shot is stable, according to Bryant.