SWAT: Suspect arrested for fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood was arrested on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found 13-year-old Sinzae Reed shot in the street. He was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospita with life-threatening injuries. Reed died from his injuries less than an hour later.

Court records say 36-year-old Krieg Butler fired multiple rounds at Reed, striking him several times.

Authorities arrested Butler, according to the Columbus Division of Police SWAT team. Court records show Butler has been charged with murder.