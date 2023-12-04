Suspect charged with murder in west Columbus gym shooting

Franklin County Municipal Court records say Tae Von Bush has been charged with murder in the shooting of 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified and charged a 19-year-old Columbus man for a deadly shooting last month at a gym on the city's west side.

Franklin County Municipal Court records say Tae Von Bush has been charged with murder in the shooting of 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham.

Police were called to the Esporta Fitness gym off Hilliard-Rome Road on the evening of March 28 for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found Cunningham suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center where he died about 45 minutes after the shooting.

In the days after the shooting, police released photos and video showing two persons of interest. Police have not confirmed if Bush is either person.

Documents say Bush played in a previous basketball game against Cunningham. As the next game was about to begin, Bush approached Cunningham and shot him multiple times after a brief argument.

Bush is currently not in police custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.