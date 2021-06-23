Suspect arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of 29-year-old man in Linden area

Witnesses told police there was an argument at a store prior to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in the Linden area.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Adam Manns on Tuesday just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4700 block of East Livingston Avenue not far from Walnut Ridge High School.

Manns is charged in the murder of 29-year-old James J. Hayden, according to police.

Hayden was shot and killed June 23 in the 800 block of East 11th Avenue in the Linden area.

Witnesses told police there was an argument at the liquor store Hayden was at prior to the shooting. More words were exchanged as Hayden left, according to police.

Manns was seen getting into the passenger seat of a white, four-door vehicle. As the vehicle drove off, Manns allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun, striking Hayden.

Hayden was taken to Grant Medical Center, where police say he later died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-4749.