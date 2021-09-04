Suspect accused of firing at U.S. Marshals killed in officer-involved shooting

The suspect reportedly shot at U.S. Marshals and a task force member fired in return.

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect accused of firing a weapon at U.S. Marshals as they were serving a warrant was shot and killed on Friday morning, WHIO TV reports.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team was responding to a house off North Hampton Road, near the Donnelsville Cemetery in Clark County, when the shooting took place.

A spokesperson told WHIO TV the suspect shot at the team, and a member of the task force returned fire, striking the suspect. That agent will be placed on administrative leave, as is custom in officer-involved shootings.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.

According to WHIO, the team first arrived at the house to arrest a man wanted out of Stark County for making threats to a judge.

A search of Stark County court records shows an arrest warrant was issued on April 2 for a 50-year-old man, whose address matched the house where Friday’s shooting took place.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has since picked up the investigation, and the U.S. Marshals will conduct an internal review upon its completion.

The suspect has not yet been identified.