Police looking for missing woman last seen on east side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on the east side of Columbus.

Susan Temple,64, was last seen Monday in the area of South Waverly Street and Fair Avenue around 10 a.m.

She has red hair and blue eyes.

She is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a gray shirt. She may also be wearing a green zip-up hoodie.

Police said she may also be carrying a black and blue purse.