Susan G. Komen Columbus Race for the Cure to held virtually again on May 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 29th Susan G. Komen Columbus Race for the Cure will once again be a virtual event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, this year's event is scheduled for May 15. The virtual race will have an in-person "Hope Parade", which will showcase breast cancer survivors socially distanced in their cars.

"Last year, we hosted a 'Rally for the Race' socially distanced car parade on what would have been Race Day and it turned out to be an incredible celebration of life that was much-needed for both the breast cancer survivors and the volunteers and staff who work tirelessly to put on this event," said Alyssa Petrella, Komen Columbus' Race Director. "We wanted to recreate that energy again this year in light of our decision to once again hold a virtual Race for the Cure due to the ongoing pandemic."

The Columbus Race for the Cure was held virtually on August 2020 due to the pandemic and the recommendations against mass gatherings at the time.

The event usually attracts more than 20,000 people to downtown Columbus to support friends and family battling breast cancer.