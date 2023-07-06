'This domestic violence in the city has got to stop': Survivor speaks up after son killed last April

In May, Columbus outpaced the number of domestic violence-related homicides from last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police were called to a home in north Columbus Tuesday night on a report of domestic violence. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman seriously injured after being shot, and a 49-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The woman was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The situation is not unique. In May, Columbus outpaced the number of domestic violence-related homicides from last year.

One woman recounts her experience last April, saying that she is a domestic violence survivor.

“My son closed his eyes so that I was able to open mine,” said Druelton Farmer.

The Columbus Division of Police charged her husband, Alfred Davis, with shooting both Druelton and her son Joshua in the 200 block of South Eureka Drive.

“Shots rang out," she said. "I witnessed my son being shot. He took his last breath in front of me."



When police arrived at the address, they found 22-year-old Joshua unresponsive. He did not survive his injuries.

Officers also found Druelton with multiple injuries. She was taken to the hospital to recover.

“I had to lay my son to rest from a hospital bed,” Druelton said.

Davis was later indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability.

So far this year, there have been 13 people who have lost their lives from domestic violence in the city of Columbus. There were seven last year.



The most recent happened Monday when Columbus police say 20-year-old Kennedy Cowans was shot and killed by Miles Gibson. He is still on the run.

“My family and I are on the wrong side of history in the city of Columbus. This domestic violence in the city has got to stop,” Druelton said.

She continues to tell others in situations like hers to get help and look for the signs.

When 10TV asked what someone should look out for in their partner, Druelton said, "A change in personalities. Just become more aware of people you come in contact with, especially your family."

If you or anyone you know needs help with a domestic violence situation, call LSS CHOICES at 800-799-7233.