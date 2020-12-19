Surgeon general: COVID-19 vaccine shows 'light at the end of the tunnel'

On Saturday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Gov. Mike DeWine discussed how the COVID-19 vaccine will help to end the pandemic.

Adams encouraged people to continue to wear masks even as COVID-19 vaccines are starting to be given out. "The science around mask-wearing is clear...but we now know you can have COVID without having any symptoms. You can have it without having any symptoms to know you have it. That is why it is so important to wear your mask," he said.

Adams also insists that the vaccine is safe for people to take. "Many saw me get my vaccine live yesterday with the president. I did that because I have seen the data, I know it is safe. We have more information on administering these vaccines than any other vaccine in the country."

He says he experienced a little pain from getting the vaccine, but that it's normal if people experience some type of discomfort. "I had a little bit of a sore arm. I didn't have any side effects at all even though it would be normal for you to have some aches or fatigue, that means the vaccine is doing what it's meant to be doing," he said.

The surgeon general also cautioned against the spread of disinformation about the vaccine. "It's okay to ask questions or need information, but what's not okay is to spread disinformation that could hurt your health or other people's health," Adams said.

When it comes to holiday gatherings, Adams suggests keeping celebrations small and limited to the people who live in your home. "Now is the time to be especially prudent, to be limiting your exposure. Don't go out to an OSU game party with your buddies, then go see grandma at Christmas."

Adams projects that every senior and every nursing home worker in Ohio will be vaccinated by the end of 2020.

Twenty million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given out by the end of the month, according to Adams. He projected that by February, half the adult population in the U.S. would receive vaccines.

"This is the biggest logistical undertaking for public health likely in modern history. We are still on track, especially with the recent announcement from Moderna, still on track to achieve 20 million doses by the end of the year," Adams said.

When asked if Ohio had enough vaccines for people most in need, DeWine said it would become more clear in the coming days once more vaccines are given out.