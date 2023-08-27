x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sunbury Town Hall in Delaware County evacuated due to bomb threat; residents nearby asked to seek shelter

A spokesperson for Sunbury Police said they received a call just after 2 p.m. from someone who said they had placed three pipe bombs at the city's town hall.
Credit: City of Sunbury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sunbury police are asking residents near the city's town hall to seek shelter after someone called in a bomb threat Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sunbury Police Department said they received a call just after 2 p.m. from someone who said they had placed three pipe bombs at the city's town hall, located at 51 East Cherry St.

After officers arrived on scene, they helped evacuate any individuals inside or near the building.

Police said a reverse 911 call was sent out at 2:45 p.m. to residents in the area telling them to seek shelter.

The Columbus Division of Fire's bomb squad is assisting on the active scene. 

There have been no reported injuries or a suspect arrested at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.

Please be advised that there is an ongoing law enforcement investigation in progress in downtown Sunbury. We request...

Posted by Sunbury Police Department on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

More Videos

In Other News

Police ID man killed in shooting near north Columbus Dairy Queen

Before You Leave, Check This Out