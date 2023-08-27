Sunbury Town Hall in Delaware County evacuated due to bomb threat; residents nearby asked to seek shelter

A spokesperson for Sunbury Police said they received a call just after 2 p.m. from someone who said they had placed three pipe bombs at the city's town hall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sunbury police are asking residents near the city's town hall to seek shelter after someone called in a bomb threat Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sunbury Police Department said they received a call just after 2 p.m. from someone who said they had placed three pipe bombs at the city's town hall, located at 51 East Cherry St.

After officers arrived on scene, they helped evacuate any individuals inside or near the building.

Police said a reverse 911 call was sent out at 2:45 p.m. to residents in the area telling them to seek shelter.

The Columbus Division of Fire's bomb squad is assisting on the active scene.

There have been no reported injuries or a suspect arrested at this time.

