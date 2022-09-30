Students struggle to get to and from school as Summit Academy Schools struggle with busing

10TV was told that 1/3 of students at the school are not getting consistent bus rides to school.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Staff and parents of Summit Academy Schools in Columbus are demanding answers after enduring seven weeks of busing issues.

Rosean Smith has two children who attend the school. She said her eighth grader’s bus didn’t come to pick her up Thursday morning.

"Transportation is a basic necessity, so being on edge for a basic necessity adds stress on top of what we already deal with,” said Smith.

School officials said they get buses through Columbus City Schools. Cheryl Elliot, the principal of the schools, said there are roughly 120 students. They need two buses for morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off.

On Thursday, she told 10TV that only one bus brought students to school in the morning, and no buses showed up to take students home.

"It's frustrating,” said Shawna Blake, a mother of three girls who attend the school and rely on the bus.

She said her kids have missed multiple days of school because they didn't have a ride, including Thursday.

"Every day that they're here is very important and crucial…and they're not getting that,” said Blake. "The biggest fear is that students won't have an opportunity to get the education that their parent wants them to have at summit academy,” said Blake.

A spokesperson with CCS told 10TV that the Transportation Department is working to solve all the issues brought to their attention. They said the district is still dealing with a bus driver shortage and bus routes are reviewed continuously.

If the department knows they won't have a bus driver for a route, a team begins to notify the schools in the early afternoon.

Elliott did say they received a notification before they learned a bus wouldn’t be coming.

Yet parents we spoke with want a solution and are worried their kids aren’t getting the education they deserve.