Summer safety: Keeping your kids safe on trampolines

Since 2018, statistics show people suffered 300,000 injuries on trampolines. Nationwide Children's Hospitals has several tips to keep kids safe while they have fun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With summer in full swing, doctors are sending out safety reminders for parents with trampolines or who have trampolines in their neighborhoods. According to ER statistics from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, injuries associated with trampolines are one of the top injuries to children in the summer months.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Emergency Room Specialist Doctor Nkeiruka Orajiaka said there are several rules to keep in mind when an at-home trampoline is being used.

Adult supervision should be present, children younger than six should not be on a trampoline and only one person at a time should be jumping.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons do not recommend home trampolines just because of the safety issues. There's just a whole lot of injuries that we see,” Dr. Orajiaka said.

In 2018, statistics show nationwide 300,000 injuries from trampolines and 110,000 visits to the emergency room from them, Orajiaka said.

She said there are several ways you can keep your children safer when jumping on one.

“You want to make sure you don’t have fences sticking out and branches close because otherwise your kids could fall off and hurt themselves.”

She also said nets help with security, but they are not actually shown to reduce injuries. Jumping one person at a time is also a good rule for adults to follow.

“There have been injuries where the parent lands on the child and that’ll cause fractures, so make sure you’re not jumping with your child that does not make it safer for them or for you.”

Dr. Orajiaka said to make sure to always have these conversations with your children even if you do not have a trampoline because neighbors or friends might.

She also suggests looking at your home insurance as many agencies will leave trampolines off coverage.