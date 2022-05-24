Summer feeding program will make sure no child goes hungry

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective needs your help to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — The face of hunger looks different than most people expect.

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Feeding America” estimated one in five Ohioans, and one in four children were struggling with food insecurity.

Now, as students look forward to summer break, some parents are wondering how they will feed their families.

No child should go hungry, which is why the kitchen at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective site in Grove City is usually bustling in the morning hours. Staff and volunteers prepare fresh food daily for our neighbors in need across Franklin County including children.

“There’s no food at home in some situations,” says Sha’Wana Pressley-Ranson, Director of Prepared Foods at the Mid-Ohio kitchen. “Families are working so kids don’t always have the ability to prepare meals themselves.”

The kitchen is expecting to serve at least 1,500 children a day this summer. Pressley-Ranson says just because a parent can’t afford the healthiest foods doesn’t mean they care any less about the well-being of their children.

“Families do care about what their children are eating and putting in their bodies,” she added. “Which is why we focus on providing a healthier, more nutritious option for those kids.”

During the school year, students have access to free breakfast and lunch through the "National School Lunch Program" but come summer it’s a much different story.

“One in four children is missing a meal and so these summer feeding sites are important. The summer feeding program is important to close that gap,” Pressley-Ranson said.

Once kids transition from the school year to the summer months, the need for that breakfast and lunch does not go away.

Another issue complicating the need is the expiration or upcoming expiration of the pandemic public health emergency waivers. They have allowed families to take home several meals at a time for their families. There are efforts to get the waivers extended for another year, but there’s no guarantee.

So, the impact of donated dollars, food and time is more impactful than ever. The Mid-Ohio Food Collective needs your help to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.