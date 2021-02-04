Summer camp registrations pushed as guidelines continue to change

Summer camp organizers are gearing up for their second year of camp in the COVID-19 pandemic with new safety measures and protocols for families.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Summer camp organizers are gearing up for their second year of camp in the COVID-19 pandemic with new safety measures and protocols for families.

Camps held by the city of Hilliard will have kids and counselors wearing masks, social distancing and focusing on more time outside for fresh air.

"I think it's more important than ever to give these kids a good summer and we always think of ourselves as educators outside the classroom, but we really are just going to ramp up the fun. We have scavenger hunts planned, we have games planned, there's so many different things we can do with the kids to make it fun for them," said Recreation Supervisor for the City of Hilliard, Geoff Dew.

Dew said fewer kids attended the camp last year due to COVID but this year he's seeing more parents wanting to register. Hilliard, Dublin and other municipalities pushed back registration deadlines due to the pandemic.

"We are trying to, hopefully, get more direction from the Ohio Department of Health. We expect them to possibly update their guidelines for day camps soon and the idea was to try to really get an understanding of what this summer will look like," Dew said.

Registration for Hilliard begins April 5th for residents and will expand to anyone the following week.

Central Ohio parents said they're feeling more comfortable sending their kids this summer than last.

"It does make me feel a little bit better. I still get a little cautious about making sure that she's safe and virus free of anything," said Nikki Stultz.

Stultz sends her daughter Sakoyia to Junior Graduates Enrichment Center where owner Janis Bond has strict protocol for families who attend camp this summer.

"Curbside or lobby drop off and pickup, we don't accept parents or caretakers inside the building past the lobby, our school-aged kids grade K-5 are required to wear masks, pre-schools are not," said Bond.

Bond is also focusing on keeping students outside this summer and off computer screens after their disrupted year of school.

"We're big science people here so we like to get dirty, and we like to do experiments. They've already asked if we're going to be doing volcanos so planting, anything we can get out hands on," Bond said.