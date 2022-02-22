Central Ohio summer attractions, camps switch up strategies to gain more seasonal workers

It’s the height of the hiring season and some businesses are hopeful staffing challenges won’t be a problem again this year.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — It's the height of hiring season for summer camps and attractions. Hundreds of jobs need to be filled and after last year's worker shortage, some seasonal employers are changing their strategy.

At Integrity Athletics in Plain City there are dozens of open positions for summer camp staff. They usually have to start fresh every year because it's common for high school or college students to only work one summer.

"Typically those college kids have one summer where I can you know go all in, work at a summer camp before there's an internship or an externship here, or getting a job in their field,” said Chris Licameli, Administrative Director of Integrity Athletics.

The goal is to get 150 campers through this gym a week. They have the space to do that but they need the staff.

In an effort to get a leg up on the hiring process, they started the application and interview process a month earlier than usual. They've also relaxed some of the eligibility criteria, meaning your resume doesn't have to include years of athletic experience.

"Since we've been able to broaden that scope we've been successful getting a core group of individuals that might not have a gymnastics or sports background,” said James Wickham, Executive Director of Integrity Athletics

Hiring is also underway at the Columbus Zoo.

"Probably in excess of 1,500 positions for all the properties,” said Anthony Sabo, VP of Water Park Operations and Guest Services.

And they've also had to switch up their strategy this year. They used to go into local high schools to recruit. But during the pandemic, they are providing schools free field trips for students to come to them.

"Operates just like a normal field trip would but on these days, we're going to have a 30-minute presentation at our adventure Cove Theater, where our students will get to learn about all the different jobs opportunities,” said Sabo.

And on Presidents Day, King's Island hosted a job fair for people 16 and older with more than 5,000 positions to fill.

Leaders of summer attractions and camps are optimistic about the warmer months ahead.

"We're starting that interview process so that we can be able to offer those summer camps at the level we'd love to for this upcoming summer,” said Wickham.

Consumer 10 is working to help you save on the cost of summer camps and attractions.

First -- Check out the "Museums for ALL program" in Columbus.

COSI is a participant and for those who qualify tickets are $3.

Columbus Recreation and Parks offers financial assistance for those who need it. There are PLAY Scholarships available for qualified families.