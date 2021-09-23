Effort underway to help Ohio veterans 'suit up'

This year, Dress for Success Columbus will bring its mobile suiting bus to assist female veterans for the first time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A massive effort is underway to help central Ohio veterans “suit up” for their next job.

“When our soldiers come back, they come back to our community and it’s really up to us to support them and families,” said Madel O’Neil, a mother of a service member and the founder of Suits for Heroes.

Now in its 7th year, the event has collected hundreds and hundreds of suits, shirts, ties, shoes, and accessories for military veterans who are looking for jobs. This year, Dress for Success Columbus will bring its mobile suiting bus to assist female veterans for the first time.

“We felt terrible when our female warriors walked in and we had nothing to give them so we’re really blessed to have Dress for Success with us,” O’Neil added.

She says the idea to collect suits began when her son, Marine Staff Sgt. Daniel O’Neil, returned from duty and the government sequestered the federal budget. Her son suddenly had no income and no means to pay for rent, food, or clothing for job interviews.

“So, I thought, there has to be some way that we, as parents, as a community, can help them,” said O'Neil.

Suits for Heroes is sponsored by H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, a non-profit organization that provides material and financial aid to military members and their families. It is hosted by David Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canal Winchester at 300 Groveport Road.

The event, which runs Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24-26, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. It’s recommended military members register for the free event, but walk-ins are welcome. There will be a flag raising-ceremony Friday at 9:15 am.