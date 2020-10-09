Suicide among veterinarians is a problem; Ohio State is doing something about it

The Ohio State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine has made wellness part of its curriculum.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Studies show veterinarians are more likely to die by suicide than the general population, but now students are learning the importance of mental health before they start their careers.

A 2019 study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association found female veterinarians are 2.4 times more likely to die by suicide and male veterinarians are 1.6 times more likely to die by suicide than the general population. Researchers discovered poisoning was the most common cause of death among veterinary professionals. The profession faces a unique set of challenges including extreme stress, long hours, cyberbullying, and an increasing debt-to-income ratio.

"It's been something that I've been really concerned about for some time,” said Dr. Rustin Moore, Dean of OSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “We are a pretty unhealthy profession and we don't have to be.”

The Ohio State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine has made wellness part of its curriculum. The “Be Well Initiative” takes a holistic approach to addressing emotional, social, spiritual, financial, intellectual, career, and environmental wellbeing. Students are offered programs aimed at supporting their health and teaching positive adaptation to stress, anxiety and depression. In addition, the college has two full-time counselors available for veterinary students.

“We tend to be perfectionists … to be highly empathetic, highly compassionate, highly caring­--which are all great things, but they can be detrimental at some point,” Moore said. “It's really about equipping [students] with the tools to be successful. We all face adversity in life in some way and we have to learn how to navigate that."