Study: Vax-a-Million lottery did not lead to increase in Ohio’s COVID vaccination rates

Researchers with BU Medicine compared vaccine data in Ohio versus states that did not have a lottery incentive.

BOSTON — While Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery was introduced with the intent to boost vaccination rates in the state, a recent study from the Boston University School of Medicine is suggesting the incentive was not linked to an increase in people getting the vaccine.

When Governor Mike DeWine first announced the Vax-a-Million lottery incentive on May 12, he said it was in an effort to motivate more Ohioans to get the vaccine ahead of the state’s reopening.

Following his announcement, Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts noted a significant increase in those willing to get vaccinated in several central Ohio counties.

The study, however, cites a possible correlation between that rise and the expansion of access to the vaccine in children ages 12-15. Just two days prior, U.S. regulators had expanded use of Pfizer’s vaccine to those 12 and above.

Researchers with BU Medicine compared vaccine data in Ohio versus states that did not have a lottery incentive.

“Our results suggest that state-based lotteries are of limited value in increasing vaccine uptake,” said BU Medical Center physician Allan J. Walkey.

Walkey went on to suggest money instead be invested into programs that aim at tackling vaccine hesitancy.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show overall vaccination rates have gone down, though it’s important to note that health officials speculated that could be because the people who wanted to receive the vaccine did so early on when it was first available.

Data collected in the study shows the daily vaccination rate between April 15 and June 9 dropped in Ohio from 485 people per 100,000 to 101 per 100,000 people.

As of Tuesday, more than 5,598,000 Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine statewide.