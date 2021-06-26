Study: 23% of people who had COVID-19 have long-lasting effects

Research found that people who were sick have difficulty breathing and high blood pressure.

Nearly a quarter of all people who have had COVID-19 - even those who were asymptomatic - are seeing long-lasting health effects.

FAIR Health, a nonprofit organization that focuses on healthcare, performed a study that included nearly 2 million people who have had the virus.

The research found 23% had at least one of the following symptoms:

pain

breathing difficulties

high cholesterol

fatigue

high blood pressure

Doctor Anup Kanodia of OhioHealth and KanodiaMD says these symptoms for some could be lifelong.

“If you have a symptom that's unusual, talk to your doctor about that. Because up to 20% of these people were asymptomatic," he said. "They did not even know they had covid.”

Kanodia says there are treatments available to help kill the virus and to prevent these symptoms from continuing.