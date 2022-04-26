Threat reported at Central Crossing High School in Grove City

Students are currently being moved to a nearby building while authorities continue to investigate.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are at the scene of a reported threat at a high school in Grove City on Tuesday.

The threat was called in to Central Crossing High School, located on Big Run South Road, shortly after 9 a.m., according to a message from Principal Steve Fairs.

The Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad, Columbus police and Grove City police all responded to the scene. Explosive sniffing dogs from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Columbus Bomb Squad were also brought in to aid the investigation.

Students and staff were moved across the street to the Southwestern Career Academy and Holt Crossing Intermediate School while authorities continue to investigate. Fairs added that everyone is safe at this time.

10TV is at the scene, where emergency responders can be seen surrounding the area.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the threat, but said that it did appear credible.

You can read the full statement from Central Crossing High School below:

Just after 9:00 a.m. we received an anonymous threat by phone to Central Crossing High School.

Treating any and all threats to safety seriously, we immediately contacted the Grove City Police Department who quickly joined our school resource officer on scene to begin a comprehensive investigation.

All students and staff are safe and the building is being evacuated at this time while law enforcement investigates the matter further. In order to allow law enforcement to conduct their investigation, we ask that you refrain from calling or heading to the school at this time as traffic will be restricted in the area.

As more information becomes available, please continue to stay connected to your email and phone on file for updates when they are safe to provide.

This is a developing story and will be updated.