Student riding bike to Northland HS for football practice shot with BB gun, district says

A Columbus City Schools spokesperson said the student was shot three times by someone with a BB gun in an unknown car.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A student riding a bike to school for football practice was shot by someone with a BB gun on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools.

Police said they received a call about the shooting around 2:50 p.m.

A district spokesperson said the student was on the way to Northland High School when an unknown person in a car shot the student three times with the BB gun.

The student was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is expected to be OK.